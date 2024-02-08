Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council members have backed a motion linked to the Women Against State Pension Inequality (WASPI) campaign.

It includes seeking support “for an immediate compensation package”.

Actions will include writing to the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, along with the shadow minister, to “outline the effects of the injustice on women in Hartlepool”.

Members of Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group.

The WASPI campaign focuses on those affected by changes in the 1995 Pensions Act, which included plans to increase women’s state pension age from 60 to 65.

The motion, proposed by Labour’s councillor Brenda Harrison, said hundreds of thousands of women were left suffering financial hardship after the changes, implemented with not enough time to re-plan for their retirement.