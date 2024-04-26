Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: Here's what your Rossmere candidates have to say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Rossmere ward have to say.

Left to right, Quewone Bailey-Fleet and Marley Haggan. No image provided for Tracy Connolly.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Quewone Bailey-Fleet (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I’m Quewone Bailey-Fleet, aka Que, a proud resident of Hartlepool.

“Since moving here from New York in 2019, I’ve witnessed the incredible potential of our town, but I’ve also seen the challenges we face.

“As a law student and business owner, I’m offering fresh ideas and a determination to elevate the town we call home.

“I’ll bring positive change and fresh energy to Hartlepool. Our aim should be to rebuild a vibrant, diverse, and successful community where everyone has access to quality jobs, a good education, and a safe, clean environment in which to live.

“As a ward councillor, I will be dedicated to increasing living standards and creating a brighter future for our children. I will work tirelessly to make this our reality!

“Labour has changed and is ready to serve Hartlepool. You can find our local manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.”

Tracy Connolly (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

“My name is Tracy Connolly and I am delighted to be standing for Reform UK in Rossmere.

“One of the best things about Reform UK is that all of our councillors are whip-free, this means that they can vote on matters that concern you and the wider community without interference from the party.

“Essentially, we cannot be told what to vote for in the council by the party.

“If elected, I will ensure that I listen to your concerns, be available for you and vote accordingly in the council on the things you want.

“If we really want a change in Rossmere and Hartlepool, then it is time to vote for Reform UK. It is time to Reform our local council.”

Marley Haggan (Local Conservatives)

“I’m born and bred in Rossmere and I have an extensive and long-standing track record of voluntary service across our town.

“I have a deep understanding of local issues, gained through years of first-hand experience and involvement in community and charity initiatives.

“My personal knowledge of the unique challenges and needs of our community, will enable me to advocate effectively for local issues like infrastructure, schools, and public safety.

“My commitment to improving Rossmere ward is driven by a genuine desire to uplift and help my fellow residents and to have a direct impact on daily life.

“I have a range of established networks and relationships within the community, enabling me to collaborate effectively to improve Rossmere ward.