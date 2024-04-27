Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Manor House ward have to say:

Clockwise from top left: Katherine Cook, Bob Eagleton, Margaret Lyall and Stephen Wright.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Katherine Cook (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I’m Katherine Cook, born and raised in Hartlepool, I have many years of experience serving the community.

“From my early career with a local housing association, to more recently working in healthcare management and in support of local community centres, l’ve honed the skills needed to make a difference.

“As a mother and grandmother, I’m deeply invested in ensuring our children and families have access to quality services and schools.

“Our families rely on the council and all too often we are being let down.

“We’ve seen vital services slashed, while I think our taxes are misspent.

“I’ll fight for proper scrutiny of public funds and investment in OUR services.

“Manor House needs hardworking councillors who prioritise our community’s needs, and if elected that’s exactly what I’ll do for you.

“Labour has changed and is ready to serve Hartlepool. You can find our local manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.”

Bob Eagleton (Independent)

“I’m a well-networked, successful former police inspector and charity chief executive, with over 30 years’ experience of public service, using meticulous and innovative approaches to solving problems.

“I have the experience, expertise, knowledge, passion and track record to make a difference.

“Being independent means no allegiance to political party policies or ideologies. My simple policy is listen to residents, then address the issues important to us all.

“Community problems are rarely the responsibility or fault of one organisation or group. There are no easy answers or unlimited funding.

“Partnership, ownership, joint responsibility, inclusion, consultation, and innovative thinking to maximise resources works.

“For example, with numerous agencies and communities, I created an anti-social behaviour and repeat callers process, which reduced reported anti-social behaviour across the county.

“I developed a multi-agency process that quickly identified and responded to the needs of vulnerable people enabling long-term solutions.

“I would make a difference.”

Margaret Lyall (Local Conservatives)

“I am extremely pleased to be running as your local Conservative candidate in Manor House ward.

“I think people can see the huge local impact Conservatives are having on the area, with massive investment being secured and jobs being created that benefit the town as we grow the economy.

“I have the benefit of years behind me and I have to say that after almost 60 years of Labour, what we have seen happen from 2021 to now and the many tens of millions being invested in some of the most brilliant projects that will stimulate growth for decades, has been a joy to see.

“By voting for local Conservatives, you are voting for a solid answer to the many service needs of the council being delivered in efficient ways.

“I hope you will support me with your vote on May 2nd.”

Stephen Wright (Reform UK)

“I am Stephen Wright and I am standing in the Manor House ward for Reform UK.

“I have lived in this ward since I was seven years old, apart from my service in the army.

“Reform UK candidates do not follow party lines, our only loyalty is to you the people in our area.

“I will always be available to listen to your concerns and act on your behalf.

“Our area and our people have been neglected for years, i.e grass verges instead of tarmac for parking, litter, dog fouling and anti-social behaviour and lack of adequate bus services.

“All these can be addressed by a councillor that cares. On the 2nd May vote for a candidate that will be there for you, not one that expects your vote because of tradition in our area.”