Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: What the Foggy Furze candidates have to say

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Foggy Furze ward have to say:

From left to right, Chris Groves, Vivienne Neville and Carole Thompson. No image provided for Leah Stead.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Chris Groves (Local Conservatives)

“I’ve served as councillor for Rossmere ward since 2021, and it’s been fulfilling to assist residents with their concerns. I hope residents have felt supported during this time.

“I am pleased to challenge the seat in Foggy Furze to allow another fantastic local candidate to run as councillor for Rossmere.

Chris Groves.

“The council under Conservative leadership has brought about a vision of regeneration that will see the town grow over the next 25 years.

“I have helped by making some of the toughest decisions but all in the interest of making sure key services are delivered.

“We have so many plans for future delivery and I am hoping to secure your vote on May 2nd.

“We have delivered an exciting plan and have a lot more planned. Vote Chris Groves for Foggy Furze on May 2nd.”

Vivienne Neville.

Vivienne Neville (Heritage Party)

“I grew up in Hartlepool which gives me a clear perspective on how I can help improve the lives of residents living in the Foggy Furze ward.

“My roots in our town give me insight into the challenges we face as well as understanding the opportunities that lie ahead.

“My background is as a teacher in primary, secondary and post 16 education, plus continued work in self-employment.

Carole Thompson.

“As a Heritage Party candidate we have solutions to the most pressing issues we are all facing in these days.

“Foggy Furze voter, If you’re still not sure who to vote for (which is a statement I’m hearing from many people) if you want change, please use your vote.

“As we work together we will make a difference for the ward and our town. To do that I need your support on May 2nd. Vote for Vivienne Neville – Heritage Party.”

Leah Stead (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

“My name is Leah Stead and I am standing in the Foggy Furze ward in May’s elections.

“Hartlepool needs something different and a vote for Reform is a vote to freshen up our council with dedicated councillors who will work for you, and only you.

“Our council tax is one of the highest in the country and that is putting a real burden on many families in our ward.

“If elected, I will oppose any further council tax rises and ensure that your money is spent wisely in the council.

“We can be more cost effective by cutting out the waste, all while maintaining the critical services the council provides.

“I hope you will consider voting for me on May 2nd and play your part in reforming our council.”

Carole Thompson (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I’m Carole Thompson, a proud member of our ward’s dedicated Labour team, and I’m thrilled to be standing for re-election this May.

“Alongside my colleagues Melanie Morley and Martin Dunbar, I’ve been tirelessly working for Foggy Furze.

“In Foggy Furze, we believe in the power of community. That’s why we’ve forged strong bonds with local schools, community groups, and every resident we’ve had the privilege to serve.

“Together, we’re working hard to fight our corner for desperately needed street cleaning and community services against a backdrop or ever greater Tory cuts.

“Now, more than ever, we need a team that will push back and speak up for Foggy Furze.

“l’ll always stand up for our area’s needs, work for the benefit of residents, and fight to deliver on your priorities.

“Labour has changed and is ready to serve Hartlepool. You can find our local manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.”