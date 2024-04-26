Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: What Throston's candidates have to say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With council elections just around the corner, we’re shining the spotlight on Hartlepool’s candidates in the run-up to polling day.

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Left to right, Alec Gough, Richie Hughes and Martin Scarborough.

Here’s what candidates in the Throston ward have to say:

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.*

Alec Gough (Reform UK)

“I am Alec Gough and I live in the Throston area. I worked in the public sector area before becoming self-employed.

“I am the Reform UK candidate for Throston ward. Reform UK councillors are free to vote on what is best for their ward, and I will never make promises I can’t keep, but can assure residents I will:

“* Engage with council officers to resolve any issues raised and make sure they are dealt with quickly;

“* Campaign for the residents acting as their voice for change in the community;

“* Act on issues such as anti-social behaviour, dog fouling and fly-tipping;

“* Always look at the bigger picture and will build long term relationships with the residents.

“Hartlepool needs change, Hartlepool needs Reform. With your help on polling day, things can change.

“I am ready to hit the ground running, vote for change, vote Reform UK.”

Richie Hughes (Local Conservatives)

“I’m running to be a local councillor because I am deeply invested in the well-being and progress of our community.

“I believe that by serving in this role, I can directly contribute to addressing the challenges we face and enhancing the quality of life for everyone in Throston ward.

“I’m passionate about representing the voices of residents, championing their interests, and working collaboratively to achieve positive change and growth for our community.

“If I am elected I will:

“* Always make myself available to discuss constituents issues;

“* Work collaboratively to identify real issues and implement changes to improve Throston;

“* Work with local businesses to build even stronger relationships;

“* Work to free neighbourhoods from anti-social behaviour.

“Choose Hughes for Throston Ward on May 2nd.”

Martin Scarborough (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“My name is Martin Scarborough and I am delighted to be Labour’s candidate for the Throston Ward.

“I joined Smith & Graham Solicitors back in 1997, and became senior partner of the firm in 2016, as well as being a past chairman of both Hartlepool Round Table and Hartlepool 41 Club.

“As a solicitor for over 30 years, I believe that I have the skills and ability to ensure the voices of Throston ward are heard.

“I stand up for Hartlepool people. I argue their cases to achieve the best for them. As your local councillor, I will do exactly the same.

“I want to make the ward, and our town, the best it can be. If elected, I will work as hard as I can to achieve that goal.