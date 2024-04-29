Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: What your Victoria candidates have to say

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Victoria ward have to say:

From left, Veronica Nicholson and Christopher Wallace. No image was provided for John Fleet.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

John Fleet (Reform UK)

(No statement or picture provided)

Veronica Nicholson (Local Conservatives)

“I would like to represent all the residents in Victoria Ward to make the area a cleaner and safer place to live.

“I would like to attempt to get some funding for a much-needed children’s play area and have listened to residents already who are in real need of a park and green spaces to make the ward an even better place to live and work.

“I have a key ambition to continue the work we are doing with the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner who has funded two major projects in the ward – over £300,000 to tackle anti-social behaviour and work with local residents to solve issues.

“I am an experienced councillor and so I am very aware of potential problems in Victoria ward and the wider town.

“A vote for me is a vote for experience and a promise to deliver for the ward long-term.”

Christopher Wallace (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I’m Christopher Wallace, born and raised right here in Hartlepool. I’m eager to serve as your councillor.

“Living in the Victoria ward, I see the challenges we face first-hand, from rogue landlords and anti-social behaviour to rising taxes and service cuts. It’s time for change, and I’m ready to be part of the solution.

“My time in the armed forces has instilled in me a strong sense of duty and dedication to serving others.

“Now, I’m ready to apply that same ethos to serving you. I’m not just here tomake promises, I’m here to deliver results.

“Let’s tackle crime, clean up our streets, and ensure we get our fair share of the town’s resources.

“Together, we can build a brighter future for Victoria ward and beyond.