Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: Your candidates in the De Bruce ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the De Bruce ward have to say:

From left to right, Ian Glass, Michael Jorgeson and Trevor Rogan.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Ian Glass (Local Conservatives)

“I was born and raised in the De Bruce ward and it’s still my home today. I believe that my local knowledge and passion for this community and my experiences in health, fitness and business makes me the best candidate.

“The sense of community we had while growing up here was remarkable, and it’s something I feel is lacking now. I’m determined to bring that community spirit back.

Ian Glass.

“I want to see investment brought to the area, this will bring opportunity for local people I believe in contributing to positive change and addressing the needs and concerns of fellow residents.

“By becoming a councillor, I aim to advocate for the betterment of our community, promote inclusivity, and work towards creating a more vibrant and prosperous local environment for all.

“I care about the place I call home and my people in the ward and I want to make change.”

Michael Jorgeson (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Michael Jorgeson.

“Hello, I’m Michael Jorgeson. With over 30 years of volunteering in the town and a background in the motor trade, including 28 years at Nissan Sunderland, I bring a wealth of experience and a commitment to public service.

“Since retiring in 2018, I’ve had more time to dive into local projects, tutoring budding mechanics in High Tunstall school, training new scuba divers through Hartlepool Diving Club and playing a part on the Headland’s parish council.

“My involvement in roles like being a karate instructor and helping out in local schools speaks to my love for supporting our community.

“I’m now hoping you will please support me in taking the next step to serve as a borough councillor for our De Bruce ward.

Trevor Rogan.

“Labour has changed and is ready to serve Hartlepool. You can find our local manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.”

Trevor Rogan (Reform UK)

“My name is Trevor Rogan. I was born, schooled and worked all my life in Hartlepool and have extensive knowledge of the town.

“I have served in H.M. Forces in the UK, BAOR and Canada, and have several tours in Northern Ireland. I am the President of the RASC RCT association.

“Hartlepool has been let down for too long. Our council tax is high, Hartlepool still doesn’t have an A&E in operation and our magistrates court is closed.

“We need a reliable police presence in the town to tackle anti-social behaviour and deal with the litter in our town.