Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: Your candidates in the Fens and Greatham ward

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Fens and Greatham ward have to say.

Clockwise from top left, Jim Lindridge, Marc Owens, Owen Riddle and Peter Tylee. No image provided for Tony Richardson.

Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Jim Lindridge (Independent)

“For the last 10 years, I have proudly served as your councillor covering Fens, Rossmere & Greatham – and I’m hoping to seek your support again.

“I’m proud to have lived on the Fens for 45+ years and I have a strong passion for improving our area.

Jim Lindridge.

“I’ve been in touch with thousands of residents over the years – and I’m delighted to have actively championed numerous improvements across our ward.

“I have a proven record and, if re-elected, you have my word I will continue to speak up on your behalf to tackle the issues that matter most to you.

“I always find time to listen to concerns affecting our community and respond in a timely manner.

“Speeding, parking, littering, crime and anti-social behaviour (including quad bikes), maintenance of green spaces, and pavement/road re-surfacing are all priorities for our area. I remain fully committed to addressing these concerns.”

Owen Riddle.

Marc Owens (Local Conservatives)

“As a trustee and director of a local animal welfare charity, I have been pleased to see our Conservative councillors, Member of Parliament, and Tees Valley Mayor show, through their actions, how much they care about our local communities in Fens & Greatham and across Hartlepool.

“In January 2024, I was thrilled to see an extra £50 million committed for improvements to the A689 trunk road, a vital link through Fens & Greatham ward.

“This is just one example of the direct impact our elected representatives are having in our area. However, there is still more work to be done.

Peter Tylee.

“If elected on 2nd May, I will work to ensure investment and spending decisions are made responsibly; I will work with local residents to direct investment where it is needed most; and I will ensure our council-own greenspaces are protected for all of us to enjoy.”

Tony Richardson (Independent)

(No statement or picture provided)

Owen Riddle (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“My name is Owen Riddle and I work for our NHS. In my professional life I work every day to secure the best services for patients in tough economic times. It’s this expertise that I want to bring to our council.

“The messy coalition of Conservatives and independents in Hartlepool have increased taxes and cut services. We have to stand up and say enough is enough. Our town deserves better.

“Hartlepool has a bright future if we can secure a council focused on what local residents tell us they need and want; clean streets, safe neighbourhoods and a strong local economy.

“That’s what I’ll fight for on behalf of the people of the Fens and Greatham ward.

“Labour has changed and is ready to serve Hartlepool. You can find our local manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.”

Peter Tylee (Reform UK)

“I am Peter Tylee, Reform UK candidate for Fens and Greatham ward.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been talking to people across the ward, listening carefully to the various concerns. Many qualified their remarks citing high council tax and additional fees and charges.

“Most of the concerns will be listed by my fellow candidates, as they apply in varying degrees across the borough, so I will not list them here.

“Suffice to say that in keeping with Reform UK policy and practice I will always be interested in listening to residents about their legitimate concerns and then will do my best tosecure satisfactory outcomes by representing their issues to the council.

“It is vital that we maintain our democracy. This requires participation in elections, the development of truly representative government at all levels and responsiveness by government to the people.