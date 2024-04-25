Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: Your guide to the Burn Valley candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Burn Valley ward have to say:

Clockwise from top left, Graham Harrison, John Hays, Corinne Male and David Nicholson.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Graham Harrison (Reform UK)

“I was born and raised in the Burn Valley ward. Over the past 15 years, I have been dedicated to serving our residents through my work at Yodel, walking the streets six days a week all year round.

“This experience has given me a deep understanding of the challenges and issues faced by our community.

Graham Harrison.

“I am committed to being a strong advocate for all residents at the council. I will hold regular surgeries to address community concerns – Implement cost-cutting measures by reducing non-essential spending – Take action to stop anti-social behaviour in the Burn Valley ward.”

John Hays (Independent)

“I’m standing because residents are coming to me, because I go to the residents’ meetings, and they’re bringing these issues up and they said did I fancy standing, and I’m happy to be a candidate to speak for the people.

“If I do get in, I want to do it free, I won’t be taking any councillor allowance.

John Hays.

“I keep our backstreet nice and tidy, if there is any rubbish I put it in the bins. If we could fight to get the skip open, so you don’t need an appointment, the rest of the town would be tidier.

“I’m very passionate about allotments, I’m part of the National Allotment Society, I want to get allotments sorted out. Something needs to be done, because there are a lot of allotments in this town which are derelict.

“I’d love to get elected, I really would. I’d be over the moon.”

Corinne Male (Labour and Co-operative Party)

David Nicholson.

“Public service has been my life’s work, as a teacher, parish councillor, school governor and community leader. Now, I would like to continue this work as your Burn Valley councillor.

“I’m committed to our community and to serving Hartlepool people, which is why, as a retired person, I use my time fundraising for food banks and community kitchens.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing the damage done by the alliance of Conservative and independent councillors, which has resulted in higher taxes, reduced services and increased poverty.

“Above all, I am a fighter and I can’t wait to join our fantastic Labour team so that I can fight for you to reverse these years of Tory decline and create a better future for our town.

“Labour has changed and is ready to serve Hartlepool. You can find our local manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.”

David Nicholson (Local Conservatives)

Corinne Male.

“I have served Burn Valley since 2021 and been committed to making residents lives as positive as they can be.

“Working with my council colleagues we are making a huge difference in the town and we are fighting hard to keep going for the benefit of all.

“You can’t help but see the works that are happening to regenerate the centre of town and my promise should you elect me in May is to deliver better services.

“I am committed to tackling anti-Social behaviour and commend the work of Cleveland Police who have adopted a zero tolerance policy on the misuse of trial and quad bikes.