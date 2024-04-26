Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: Your guide to the Hart candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Hart ward have to say:

The candidates in the Hart ward.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Stuart Campbell (Independent)

“If I am elected as your independent councillor for Hart ward and our town I will be working with the Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner to see what they are going to do about cutting crime in our ward and our town.

“I will be seeking to speak to local businesses and residents to see what they would like to happen to cut anti-social behaviour in our ward.

Stuart Campbell.

“I will try and gain more resources for our ward to help clean up our streets, for example, by providing more waste bins in dog walking areas.

“I will respond to all issues you raise with me and will try to resolve them, and if this is not feasible, I will try and find the best solution. I am here for you. ”

Tom Cassidy (Conservative Party)

“This local election in the Hart ward isn’t about national politics or the nonsense that happens in Westminster.

Tom Cassidy

“It’s about who is the best person to represent Clavering, Hart Village and Bishop Cuthbert (including Hartwell Park/Hartside View).

“I am deeply humbled to have been given the opportunity to represent the Hart ward since 2018 and to have supported residents with a variety of issues over the years.

“Your vote will mean I can continue to work alongside Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen who has brought huge amounts of jobs and investments into Hartlepool.

“I am also honoured to have the backing of former Labour/independent councillor Rob Cook in this election.

Amanda Napper.

“The Hart Ward will be a two-horse race between myself and the Labour candidate. The results will be very close, and every vote will matter.

"Vote to re-elect Conservative councillor Tom Cassidy for the Hart ward on May 2nd.”

Amanda Napper (Reform UK)

“My name is Amanda Napper. I am standing to give voters a real alternative at this election.

“In recent months I have been out speaking and listening to residents about their concerns.

“People are unhappy with paying some of the highest council taxes in the country and seeing their bill go up year on year.

Pauline Phillips.

“As your councillor, I will oppose any further council tax increases that are nothing but a burden on already stretched household budgets.

“I will work to cut non-essential spending and oppose wasteful use of localtaxpayers money, with a focus on better delivery of key services.

“A vote for me is a vote to give Hartlepool Borough Council more accountability and a strong representative voice for the residents of Hart.”

Pauline Phillips (Independent)

“Hello my name is Pauline Phillips. I am standing as an independent candidate for the Hart ward.

“I have lived in Hartlepool all my life with my partner Shaun Galloway. I have three wonderful daughters and four gorgeous grandchildren.

“I am passionate about helping my community and I am fully committed and focused on the ongoing issues and concerns of my local community.

“I have seen a lot of changes over the years, some good and some not so good, and that is why I would endeavour to help make a difference for the benefit of our community.

“I would like to address the issues of local people and to make this ward a safer place for all.

“I won’t make promises I know I can’t fulfil, but I will promise to put 100% into every issue and concerns the community have and work hard to make the difference.”

Aaron Roy (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I’m Aaron Roy, a dedicated nurse with 16 years of service and a proud resident of Hartlepool.

“My passion for healthcare and community service has led me to stand as the Labour Party candidate in the upcoming council election because Hart ward deserves representation that truly understands its needs.

“Having served as an elected public governor for North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, I have first-hand experience in addressing our community’s needs.

“As your representative, I will bridge the gap between the challenges faced by our community and the essential services we rely on.

“l am committed to working hard for residents across the Hart Ward, from Bishop Cuthbert and Clavering to our historic Hart Village.

“I will always ensure your voices are heard.