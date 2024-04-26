Hartlepool Borough Council election profiles: Your Headland and Harbour candidates

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 2, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Here’s what candidates in the Headland and Harbour ward have to say:

Clockwise from top left, Brian Cowie, Scott Gaiety, John Nelson and Rob Stevenson. No image provided for Drew Murley.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Brian Cowie (Local Conservatives)

“I have proudly served as a councillor for the Headland and Harbour ward for nearly three years; in addition, I am the Armed Forces Veterans’ Champion for HBC and I also undertook a one-year term as ceremonial mayor of Hartlepool.

“During my tenure, I’ve successfully convened gatherings that united local businesses and residents to address significant noise and dust concerns plaguing the Headland area.

Brian Cowie.

“These collaborative efforts have led to tangible improvements, fostering a more favourable environment for everybody involved.

“I’ve collaborated with various local representatives to combat antisocial behaviour, specifically tackling issues like off-road biking within our ward.

“This persistent nuisance remains a focal point of my efforts as we strive for its complete elimination.

“My top priority remains serving the residents of the Headland and Harbour Ward, to ensure the timely completion of repairs to our sea defences and to work tirelessly to maintain cleaner and safer streets.”

Scott Gaiety.

Scott Gaiety (Independent)

“Hello my name is Scott Gaiety, I own Gaiety’s Bar on Northgate and my parents own Verrills Fish and Chip Shop. Our family has been on the Headland for generations.

“For too long I have seen political parties make a mess of our town, and I intend to be the voice for the community to get things done. My aims:

“* Better public transport links, day and night;

John Nelson.

“* Clean up the streets and get tougher on those who leave dog mess and litter;

“* Reopen public toilets;

“* Help community groups for children and adults thrive;

“* Be an independent common-sense voice for residents and businesses in the Headland and Harbour ward, rather than a party political puppet.

“I would really appreciate you going along to your nearest voting station on May 2nd and voting for Scott Gaiety, Independent, Headland and Harbour ward.”

Drew Murley (Reform UK)

Rob Stevenson.

(No picture provided)

“My name is Andrew, also known as Drew and I am standing in the Headland and Harbour ward on May 2nd.

“Only Reform has the policies nationally and locally to make a real difference in Hartlepool.

“By electing a Reform councillor, we can really shake things up in the council and hold the current crop of councillors accountable to the problems we face in Hartlepool.”

John Nelson (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“I’m John Nelson, a retired accountant who is proud to call the Headland my lifelong home.

“I’ve spent my career supporting local, regional, and national groups to secure funding and deliver for communities like ours – now with your support I’d like to put my skills to good use for our community here at home.

“Headland and Harbour is steeped in heritage, from the Heugh Battery to St Hilda’s Church, but our vibrant mix of fishing, industry, carnival, bars, restaurants, and independent businesses aren’t reaching their full potential due to a lack of basic necessities like clean streets, sufficient bins, and well-maintained roads and lighting.

“Our community deserves better representation. I pledge to listen, learn, and work tirelessly on behalf of residents to ensure our area thrives.

“Labour has changed and is ready to serve Hartlepool. You can find our local manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk.”

Rob Stevenson (Independent)

“As a Headland & Harbour Ward resident, I understand the challenges we face, so I am asking for your vote.

“I am committed to making a tangible difference with the skills and knowledge I have gained with my diverse background as a combat medical technician in the armed forces and as a civil servant representing the OAPs and disabled community, as well as undertaking the role of a union representative, uniquely qualifying me to address the multifaceted challenges facing our community.

“With a proven record of dedication and service, I am committed to making informed decisions that enhance our quality of life, uphold the dignity of every resident and ensure that your voices are heard.

