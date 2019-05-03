Hartlepool Borough Council election results 2019 in full

Here are the full results for all wards in Hartlepool.
BURN VALLEY
Ged Hall, Independent - 1,104
Ann Johnson, Labour Party - 487
DE BRUCE
Karen Louise King, The For Britain Movement - 694
Rob Cook, Labour Party - 527
Dave Nicholson, Local Conservatives - 180
FENS & ROSSMERE
Jim Lindridge, Labour Party - 971
Peter Joyce, Independent Union - 869
Howard Davies Smith, Independent - 529
FOGGY FURZE
Lee Peter Cartwright, Veterans’ and People’s Party - 544 (
Kevin Cranney, Labour Party - 425
Joe Larkin, Independent - 378
Den Loynes, Conservatives - 177
Michael Ritchie, Green Party - 117
Connor Stallard, Independent - 91
Andrew Wildberg, Independent - 42
HART
James Brewer, Independent Union - 1325
Aileen Kendon, Labour Party - 647
HEADLAND & HARBOUR
Barbara Ward, Independent Union - 510
Ian Cawley, Labour Party - 394
Tommy Dudley, Independent - 227
Ian Griffiths, Democrats and Veterans Party - 289
JESMOND
Amy Prince, Labour Party - 473
Sandra Belcher, Socialist Labour Party - 70
Andrew Goy, UKIP - 382
Richard Arthur Jackson, Independent - 207
Linda Parker, Independent Union - 445
MANOR HOUSE
David Mincher, UKIP - 726
Allan Barclay, Socialist Labour Party - 241
Andy Loynes, Local Conservatives - 121
Ron Watts, Labour Party - 438
RURAL WEST
Cameron Stokell, Local Conservatives - 878
Katherine Cook, Labour Party - 237
Nikki Fothergill, Liberal Democrat - 201
Christopher Keith Sayer, Independent - 683
SEATON
Leisa Claire Smith, Independent - 1,310
Julie Clayton, Labour Party - 244
Graham Lloyd Harrison, UKIP - 351
Veronica Nicholson, Local Conservatives - 174
VICTORIA
Helen Howson, Labour Party - 524
Andy Hagon, Liberal Democrat - 262
Richard Hughes, Independent - 248
Trevor Rogan, Independent Union - 385