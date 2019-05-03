Hartlepool Borough Council election results 2019 in full

...
...

Here are the full results for all wards in Hartlepool.

BURN VALLEY

Ged Hall, Independent - 1,104

Ann Johnson, Labour Party - 487

DE BRUCE

Karen Louise King, The For Britain Movement - 694

Rob Cook, Labour Party - 527

Dave Nicholson, Local Conservatives - 180

FENS & ROSSMERE

Jim Lindridge, Labour Party - 971

Peter Joyce, Independent Union - 869

Howard Davies Smith, Independent - 529

FOGGY FURZE

Lee Peter Cartwright, Veterans’ and People’s Party - 544 (

Kevin Cranney, Labour Party - 425

Joe Larkin, Independent - 378

Den Loynes, Conservatives - 177

Michael Ritchie, Green Party - 117

Connor Stallard, Independent - 91

Andrew Wildberg, Independent - 42

HART

James Brewer, Independent Union - 1325

Aileen Kendon, Labour Party - 647

HEADLAND & HARBOUR

Barbara Ward, Independent Union - 510

Ian Cawley, Labour Party - 394

Tommy Dudley, Independent - 227

Ian Griffiths, Democrats and Veterans Party - 289

JESMOND

Amy Prince, Labour Party - 473

Sandra Belcher, Socialist Labour Party - 70

Andrew Goy, UKIP - 382

Richard Arthur Jackson, Independent - 207

Linda Parker, Independent Union - 445

MANOR HOUSE

David Mincher, UKIP - 726

Allan Barclay, Socialist Labour Party - 241

Andy Loynes, Local Conservatives - 121

Ron Watts, Labour Party - 438

RURAL WEST

Cameron Stokell, Local Conservatives - 878

Katherine Cook, Labour Party - 237

Nikki Fothergill, Liberal Democrat - 201

Christopher Keith Sayer, Independent - 683

SEATON

Leisa Claire Smith, Independent - 1,310

Julie Clayton, Labour Party - 244

Graham Lloyd Harrison, UKIP - 351

Veronica Nicholson, Local Conservatives - 174

VICTORIA

Helen Howson, Labour Party - 524

Andy Hagon, Liberal Democrat - 262

Richard Hughes, Independent - 248

Trevor Rogan, Independent Union - 385