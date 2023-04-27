Voters are due to head to polling stations on Thursday, May 4, to have their say on who should represent them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one seat up for grabs in each of the area’s 12 wards.

All candidates have been given the opportunity to tell readers why they’re standing and why you should vote for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what candidates in the Foggy Furze ward have to say:

Left to right, Martin Dunbar, Barry McKinstray and Kevin Tiplady. No picture was provided for Leah Syead.

*Candidates are listed in the order they appeared on Hartlepool Borough Council’s list of candidates at the close of nominations.

Martin Dunbar (Labour and Co-operative Party)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m proud to have raised my family in Foggy Furze, a community where everybody has each other’s back.

“I’ve spent many years working for people across the town as an advocate and a caseworker.

Martin Dunbar (Labour and Co-operative Party)

“We know that teamwork wins, and if elected I will work closely alongside Foggy Furze’s brilliant Labour councillors, Carole Thompson and Melanie Morley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A Labour Council will:“1. Freeze Council Tax;“2. Cancel the rise in allotment fees;“3. Suspend parking charges for disabled drivers;“4. Secure a proper investigation into the sea-life die-offs;“5. Combat fly-tipping by abolishing the appointment system at our tip.

“You can read our full manifesto here: www.hartlepoollabourplan.co.uk

“My promise to residents is to be your voice in the Council. To stand up for the people of our ward on the things that matter to us. If it’s your priority, it will be my priority.

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrat).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry McKinstray (Liberal Democrat)

"My name is Barry McKinstray. I have lived in Hartlepool for over 15 years. I work for a specialist construction company, restoring ancient monuments and listed buildings to preserve British heritage.

“Some of my focuses as a councillor will be;

Attracting more and better businesses to town to give more jobs and better pay;

Providing more easily accessible entertainment options for our children and youth so they don’t have to wander the streets and amuse themselves as the father of a young family I know how hard it is finding parks that haven’t been vandalised or destroyed;

Simplifying the waste system to make it easier to dispose of rubbish and therefore reduce fly-tipping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Tiplady (Conservative Party)

“Better jobs, more entertainment and cleaner streets all contribute to lower crime rates. Hartlepool can be a more prosperous and safer place for us all.”

Leah Syead (Reform UK)

(No picture provided)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My name is Leah Syead and I am standing in the Foggy Furze ward in May’s elections.

“Hartlepool needs something different and a vote for Reform is a vote to freshen up our council with dedicated councillors who will work for you, and only you.

“Our council tax is one of the highest in the country and that is putting a real burden on many families in our ward.

“If elected, I will oppose any further council tax rises and ensure that your money is spent wisely in the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can be more cost effective by cutting out the waste, all while maintaining the critical services the council provides.

“I hope you will consider voting for me on May 4th and play your part in reforming our council.”

Kevin Tiplady (Conservative Party)

"I am standing for re-election as your Conservative Councillor for the Foggy Furze Ward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Last year, our Conservative candidate was 50 votes away from beating Labour, had it not been for the spilt in the vote, we would now have a pro-active Conservative team working for you.

2That is why it is important to use your vote wisely this election, only the Conservatives can beat Labour in Foggy Furze.

“If re-elected, I will continue to work with Jill Mortimer MP and Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen who have achieved so much in the town by bringing in millions of investments since the Conservatives won here in 2021.

“We are only just getting started, and this is why I ask for your vote – so we can continue making progress, bring further investment and jobs to the town, and deliver better council services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad