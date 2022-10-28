Hartlepool Borough Council is building 48 council-owned houses on three sites close together off Church Street.

They are its old Lynn Street depot, the former Market Hotel also in Lynn Street, and drug and alcohol treatment centre in Whitby Street.

The Market Hotel was recently demolished, and work has now got underway at the Lynn Street depot where around 36 homes will be built.

Left to right: Councillor Shane Moore, Bev Bearne and Amy Waller, the Council’s Principal Housing Officer (Place) watch the start of demolition on the former depot in Lynn Street.

Council chiefs described the latest work as an important milestone.

The £1.85m demolition and associated works at the three sites is being funded by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities’ Brownfield Housing Fund, administered by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority.

Council leader Councillor Shane Moore said: “We are committed to supporting and encouraging the provision of affordable Council-owned housing across the borough and we’re delighted to mark this further milestone.

“We are very grateful to the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and Homes England for their financial support.

The former Market Hotel in Lynn Street which has also been demolished for the new housing scheme.

“This is the second fully-owned housing regeneration scheme the Council will have delivered recently in the town and we’re really looking forward to the start of construction.

“Once again, it’s further proof that it really is the best time to live, work and invest in the town.”

The development will comprise a mix of two, three and four bedroom affordable rent houses and two bedroom bungalows.

Construction is expected to start in the spring and is being funded by the council with the help of £1.87m Homes England grant support.

The development is within an area called the Innovation and Skills Quarter which has seen millions of investment in new street works and expansion of the Northern School of Art.

Bev Bearne, the council’s assistant director (development and growth) added: “We’re bringing a residential offer to an area which is likely to see significant development alongside the provision of the new Northern Film and TV Studios.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen added: “I’m delighted to be continuing the rollout of funding to help regenerate our towns and communities.