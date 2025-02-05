Councillors are to consider plans to increase rent for council homes in Hartlepool by 2.7%.

Hartlepool Borough Council officers are recommending the rise for the 356 properties under the local authority’s housing revenue account (HRA).

Around two thirds of tenants would have all or part of their rent increase funded by the Government, which will provide additional funding for those receiving Housing Benefit and Universal Credit.

The proposed 2.7% increase for 2025-26 is the maximum allowable under current national policy.

A report from council officers states “without this proposed rent increase the HRA budget becomes unsustainable and would go into deficit.”

It adds: “The overall challenge for the HRA is to maintain financial viability while delivering good quality homes and services to tenants.

“The HRA is a separate ringfenced account and all costs must be met from rental income. The HRA is required to be self-sustaining and not go into deficit.

“This increase would also likely be in line with other social housing providers operating in Hartlepool.”

The document will go before the next meeting of the finance and policy committee on Monday, February 10, where it is recommended councillors support the increase and refer the decision to full council for approval.

Reports highlight how in recent years there have been “several factors which have put the HRA under extreme pressure” and the situation is “becoming increasingly difficult”.

These include new government policies, inflation, rising repair costs and damp and mould safeguarding measures.

Council officers also noted rents were frozen in 2020-21 and 2021-22 while 2023-24 saw a 5% rent increase, below the maximum level of 7%.

Their report added: “The impact of this reduced rental income continues to negatively affect the health of the HRA.”