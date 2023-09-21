Hartlepool Borough Council invites nominations for Honorary Freeman/Freewoman of the Borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
Hartlepool Borough Council will award the title of Honorary Freeman or Freewoman of Hartlepool to someone who has made a sustained and significant contribution to the Borough.
It will is also seeking nominations of people who have formerly served as elected members of the council to receive the title of Honorary Alderman or Alderwoman.
Nominations for the Honorary Freeman or Freewoman title are open to everyone from the public, voluntary orgaisations, charities and councillors.
They can be for an individual or a group of individuals.
However, nominations for the title of Honorary Alderman/Alderwoman can only be made by a Hartlepool Borough Councillor, a council committee or the full council.
Self-nominations cannot be accepted.
Nomination forms can be downloaded online from https://bit.ly/44X6MLt and https://bit.ly/48nK4yU or requested by calling (01429) 402818.
The deadline for nominations to be received is Monday, October 16.