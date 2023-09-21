Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Borough Council will award the title of Honorary Freeman or Freewoman of Hartlepool to someone who has made a sustained and significant contribution to the Borough.

It will is also seeking nominations of people who have formerly served as elected members of the council to receive the title of Honorary Alderman or Alderwoman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nominations for the Honorary Freeman or Freewoman title are open to everyone from the public, voluntary orgaisations, charities and councillors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous Freedom of the Borough recipients: Geraldine Chapman, Lesley Gibson, Sian Cameron, Ray Martin-Wells and Chris Musgrave. Picture by FRANK REID.

They can be for an individual or a group of individuals.

However, nominations for the title of Honorary Alderman/Alderwoman can only be made by a Hartlepool Borough Councillor, a council committee or the full council.

Self-nominations cannot be accepted.

Nomination forms can be downloaded online from https://bit.ly/44X6MLt and https://bit.ly/48nK4yU or requested by calling (01429) 402818.