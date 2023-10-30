Watch more of our videos on Shots!



Hartlepool Borough Council’s housing revenue account (HRA) reopened in 2016 and owns and manages more than 300 properties.

Council chiefs from the leading Conservative and independent coalition said they are committed to delivering more high quality council housing, noting Covid-19 brought the progress they wanted to make to “an abrupt stop”.

But they noted this has given them the chance to research the “best possible options in terms of build materials and energy supply options and to look at locations that would work for a new scheme of 75 new council homes”.



Councillor Mike Young.

A location “in the north of Hartlepool” has been identified and initial talks are now lined up ahead of a potential scheme.

Council leader Councillor Mike Young stressed he is committed to building more houses in the town.

Posting on Facebook, Cllr Young said: “We are now in a position to make progress and bring you some amazing council houses to add to the recent stock of homes we delivered in 2020 at Hill View, Greatham.

“I am pushing the plan forward for 75 homes to be built from materials that are carbon neutral positive and include energy systems that ensure tenants will benefit from times of the day and night resulting in off-grid electricity.

“The time is now to increase our stock of quality homes.”