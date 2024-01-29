Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council currently provides public space CCTV which is delivered and monitored from a centre 24/7, 365 days a year.

As part of budget savings for 2024/25 it was proposed that, while cameras would remain recording at all times, the time the centre is staffed would be reduced to weekends, bank holidays and between 5pm and 9am on weekdays.

This would have saved the council £30,000, according to finance chiefs.

CCTV coverage had been set to be scaled back.

But officers have outlined how they have now discovered they will be able to use allocated funding from government to keep the current provision.

It was announced in October that Hartlepool would be awarded £20million over a 10-year period as part of a longer term plan to level up towns.

The area is one of 55 across the UK to benefit from a £1.1 billion investment, with the funding being targeted at reviving high streets and tackling anti-social behaviour.

Denise McGuckin, council managing director, said they have now “received guidance” around the funding and they are able to use some to support projects to protect the community, such as the CCTV coverage.

She added: “Therefore the proposal is to use £30,000 out of that to actually continue to fund that saving that would have been considered.