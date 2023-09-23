News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
Wilko reveals dates for final store closures following its collapse
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Natwest makes pledge after glitch with its cash machines

Hartlepool Borough Council seeks views on proposed changes to its Local Council Tax Support scheme

Council chiefs are inviting residents to give their views on changes to its Local Council Tax Support scheme.
By Mark Payne
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool Borough Council says it is proposing to introduce a simplified Council Tax Reduction Scheme for working age adults.

From April 1 2024, the local authority intends to base the scheme on the income of a household, among other changes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It says the current means-tested scheme is old-fashioned, complex to administer and difficult for customers to understand.

Changes are proposed to Hartlepool's Council Tax Reduction scheme for working age adults.Changes are proposed to Hartlepool's Council Tax Reduction scheme for working age adults.
Changes are proposed to Hartlepool's Council Tax Reduction scheme for working age adults.
Most Popular

The new scheme proposes to increase the maximum level of Council Tax support to 90% compared to the 88% maximum currently provided which requires all working age applicants to pay at least 12% of their bills.

It will also remove non-dependant charges, disregard a number of elements of Universal Credit and replace the current earnings disregards with a standard £25 per week for any amount of earnings.

It is also designed to protect disabled people by continuing with current income disregards and introducing an additional disregard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Around 13,000 of Hartlepool council taxpayers receive Council Tax Reduction of which 8,500 are of working age.

The council says over 85% of applicants are expected to see increased support under the new scheme.

Pension age households will not see any changes as the scheme that supports them is set out by Central Government.

Residents can find out more about the proposed new LCTS scheme and take part in an online survey at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/LCTS-consultation

Paper copies of the survey, which will remain open until November 14 this year, will also be available from customer services at Hartlepool Civic Centre from Monday, September 25.

Related topics:Hartlepool Borough CouncilCouncil TaxResidentsUniversal Credit