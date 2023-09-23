Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool Borough Council says it is proposing to introduce a simplified Council Tax Reduction Scheme for working age adults.

From April 1 2024, the local authority intends to base the scheme on the income of a household, among other changes.

It says the current means-tested scheme is old-fashioned, complex to administer and difficult for customers to understand.

The new scheme proposes to increase the maximum level of Council Tax support to 90% compared to the 88% maximum currently provided which requires all working age applicants to pay at least 12% of their bills.

It will also remove non-dependant charges, disregard a number of elements of Universal Credit and replace the current earnings disregards with a standard £25 per week for any amount of earnings.

It is also designed to protect disabled people by continuing with current income disregards and introducing an additional disregard.

Around 13,000 of Hartlepool council taxpayers receive Council Tax Reduction of which 8,500 are of working age.

The council says over 85% of applicants are expected to see increased support under the new scheme.

Pension age households will not see any changes as the scheme that supports them is set out by Central Government.

Residents can find out more about the proposed new LCTS scheme and take part in an online survey at www.hartlepool.gov.uk/LCTS-consultation