Councillor Shane Moore said it has been his intention “for a long time” to take a step back from the leadership role at the end of the 2022-23 municipal year to “find a better work-life balance”.

The Independent Union representative, who has been leader for four years, will remain a councillor in the Headland and Harbour ward after being re-elected in last year’s local elections.

Speaking at March’s full council meeting, Cllr Moore said: “I will be standing down as leader of the council in May, whatever the outcome of the local elections.

“I’ve made no secret of this and this has been my intention for a long time now as I look to find a better work-life balance, especially since I have a young family.

“It has been my absolute honour and privilege to serve this town and this council in this role and I wish the next leader the very best of luck and I hope they continue to show there has never been a better time to live, work and invest in Hartlepool.”

Cllr Moore first became local authority leader in May 2019, heading up a coalition between Conservative and Independent councillors.

He led the council through the Covid-19 pandemic and has been involved in key projects such as developing plans for the new Highlight Leisure Centre and securing millions in funding through the Town Deal and Levelling Up Fund.

Cllr Moore paid tribute to councillors who have supported him and praised the positive steps forward the council and town has taken.

He said: “It has been a challenging four years, not least the time during covid when our world and this council was turned upside down.

“I genuinely believe that this town has turned a corner though and there’s a huge amount of investment in the pipeline.

“Investors and business leaders far and wide now see the town as a good place to invest in and there is generally a feeling that as a town we are pulling up our bootstraps and forging our own destiny.”