The site of the planned new housing at Wynyard.

Proposals are to go before Hartlepool Borough Council planning committee on Wednesday (April 19) for the development on 11.23 hectares of undeveloped agricultural land in Wynyard, south of the A689.

Applicant Robertson Homes wants to provide 143 new “large, executive” properties, comprising a mix of four, five and six bed detached houses.

However, 76 objections have been submitted against the plans from residents.

Concerns raised include the loss of green space, there being “no need” for further housing in the area, increased traffic and noise and the lack of public services to support the growth.

The application had been due to go before the committee last month, but councillors deferred for a site visit.

A report from council planning officers ahead of the latest meeting is recommending the proposals are approved, despite the site not being allocated for housing in the Hartlepool Local Plan.

It added: “The benefits of the proposal outweigh the harm that would be caused.

“Overall, it is considered that the proposed development would represent high quality design.

“Subject to conditions, the proposal would avoid having an adverse impact upon neighbouring properties.”

The approval would be subject to the completion of a legal agreement securing more than £2million from the developer towards various facilities, including education and health, and affordable housing in the surrounding area.