Hartlepool Borough Council's council tax support scheme to be 'simplified'
and live on Freeview channel 276
At the latest full meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council it was unanimously agreed to introduce a “simplified” council tax reduction scheme for working age adults for the 2024-25 financial year.
From April 1, 2024, the local authority intends to base the scheme on the income of a household, among other alterations.
Councillor Mike Young, the council’s leader, said similar changes have been introduced by “many local authorities in the country” and come following the “increasing difficulties experienced” with the current arrangements.
He added: “The scheme will increase the maximum level of support from 88% to 90%, reduce the numbers receiving regular reassessments and re-billing of their council tax, and make the scheme simpler to understand and administer.”
Pension age claimants will not see any changes as the scheme that supports them is organised by the Government.