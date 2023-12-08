Changes are to be implemented to Hartlepool's Local Council Tax Support scheme which leaders say will increase the overall level of aid for the lowest income families.

At the latest full meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council it was unanimously agreed to introduce a “simplified” council tax reduction scheme for working age adults for the 2024-25 financial year.

From April 1, 2024, the local authority intends to base the scheme on the income of a household, among other alterations.

Councillor Mike Young, the council’s leader, said similar changes have been introduced by “many local authorities in the country” and come following the “increasing difficulties experienced” with the current arrangements.

Hartlepool Borough Council leader, Councillor Mike Young, says the changes will make the council tax support scheme "simpler" to understand and administer.

He added: “The scheme will increase the maximum level of support from 88% to 90%, reduce the numbers receiving regular reassessments and re-billing of their council tax, and make the scheme simpler to understand and administer.”