Councillor Rachel Creevy who represents Hartlepool Borough Council on NEIFCA, says it is important that as many people as possible comment on the proposed Byelaw XXVIII Shellfish Permit Byelaw 2022.

It is being spearheaded by the North East Inshore Fisheries Conservation Authority (NEIFCA) and a consultation is running until October 17.

A local drop-in session will take place at Hartlepool Borough Hall from on Thursday, October 5, from 2pm-6pm.

Lobster pots.

The proposed byelaw sets out new provisions for the management and conservation of crab and lobster stocks throughout the area covered by NEIFCA.

A number of new measures include extending the number of species covered by the byelaw to include nephrops (prawns), European green (shore) crab, mussels, winkles, razor clams, scallops and surf clams.

There is also a planned new £10 annual charge for recreational permits and a reduction in the number of permitted recreational pots from 10 to five.

A cap on the number of commercial pots is also proposed of up to 1,000 per vessel, plus a new charge for commercial permits linked to the number of pots worked, up to £350 per year.

Cllr Rachel Creevy. Picture by FRANK REID

An exemption from the requirement to hold a permit for recreational “catch and release” fisheries where shellfish are caught by hand, baited line or drop net and returned to the sea is also proposed.

Councillor Creevy said: “It is really important that people potentially affected by this new byelaw, including many local hobby fishermen and women, have their say before the consultation ends."