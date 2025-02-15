Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convenience store is to have its licence reviewed following concerns around counterfeit cigarettes.

Hartlepool Borough Council trading standards chiefs received intelligence in September claiming illicit cigarettes were being sold from Bellevue Booze, in Sydenham Road.

Two test purchases were carried out in October where officers were able to buy a packet of “counterfeit Lambert & Butler Silver cigarettes” on both occasions from the same member of staff.

An additional inspection also found high strength lagers and ciders on sale that “were in breach of the premises’ licence”.

According to the council licensing review application, an interview was subsequently held with the premises licence holder, Hadi Azagh, who stated “he wasn’t in the country at the time of the test purchases”.

He also confirmed “he wasn’t totally sure who was working at the time of the sales”.

The review application from trading standards chiefs added Mr Azagh “agreed he had no control of the premises during this time and doesn’t know who the person selling the illicit tobacco is from the description of the test purchaser”.

Elsewhere in his interview, he claimed the sale of the single cans of high strength lager and cider was “due to an error in his understanding” around his licence conditions.

Council documents state the store was also found “not fully complying with the CCTV requirement” on the licence as there was no camera “covering the till area.”

The council licensing review application noted this all comes after Mr Azagh was given a “final warning” by trading standards chiefs in 2023 following similar issues.

Intelligence was received on two occasions alleging the premises was selling counterfeit cigarettes, which led to a test purchase being carried out that summer where “a packet of Lambert & Butler Silver in non-standardised packaging” was acquired.

The premises was also found to be in breach of the terms of its licence by selling single high strength lager and cider cans, which were removed.

The review application noted Mr Azagh said at the time the “counterfeit and illicit cigarettes” were “bought from a man in a van after he was assured they were OK to sell as they were bought from a duty free outlet”.

A date for the review hearing has still to be confirmed.