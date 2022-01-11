Hartlepool council meetings cancelled due to 'high level' of Omicron cases

Nine meetings, including the January full council meeting, are affected.

An authority statement outlines how managing director Denise McGuckin “has recommended that unless a report that is scheduled to go to a January committee is time limited and urgent, it should be deferred to the February meeting of the committee.

The cancellations have been agreed by committee chairpersons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Civic Centre

The council adds: “For those meetings that are going ahead, meetings rooms will be set up to be socially distanced and masks should be worn through the meeting.

"Councillors are being asked only to remove their masks when speaking as part of the meeting.

“A limited number of members of the public will be able to attend the meetings with spaces being available on a first come, first served basis.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.