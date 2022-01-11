Hartlepool council meetings cancelled due to 'high level' of Omicron cases
A host of Hartlepool Borough Council meetings have been cancelled owing to the “current high level of Omicron Covid-19 cases across the borough”.
Nine meetings, including the January full council meeting, are affected.
An authority statement outlines how managing director Denise McGuckin “has recommended that unless a report that is scheduled to go to a January committee is time limited and urgent, it should be deferred to the February meeting of the committee.
The cancellations have been agreed by committee chairpersons.
The council adds: “For those meetings that are going ahead, meetings rooms will be set up to be socially distanced and masks should be worn through the meeting.
"Councillors are being asked only to remove their masks when speaking as part of the meeting.
“A limited number of members of the public will be able to attend the meetings with spaces being available on a first come, first served basis.”