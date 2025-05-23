Councillors are to discuss bringing in new measures to protect residents from the impacts of large-scale onshore wind turbines.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A motion signed by a number of independent and Conservative councillors was raised at the latest meeting of Hartlepool Borough Council.

Proposed by Councillor Leisa Smith, it called on the local authority to alter its planning laws to ensure the minimum distance between 25-metre wind turbines and homes is at least 1,000 metres, with greater separation distances for bigger turbines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The independent Seaton ward representative also called for a borough-wide maximum turbine tip height of 99 metres in or near urban and semi-rural areas.

Hartlepool councillors are to debate greater protection for residents from onshore wind turbines.

Other measures proposed included starting work on a supplementary planning document which the council could use to back up any decisions around wind turbines “to protect residents.”

Cllr Smith said: “Ordinary families of Seaton and people across Hartlepool are getting more and more concerned about wind turbines being put up too close to their homes.”

More news: Hartlepool councillor resigns from Labour Party over trans support

Labour Councillor Karen Oliver stated she “totally agreed” with the concerns and proposed an amendment which will see the motion go before a future council committee meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “There are many issues to be considered and it is important that these are considered and we ensure that we make informed choices.”

Cllr Smith had said the motion came following concerns around large scale onshore wind turbines previously proposed in her ward and the noise disruption, shadow flicker and visual intrusion they can cause.

She added she supports renewable energy projects but they cannot “come at the cost of people’s health, peace, quiet and the view out of their window.”