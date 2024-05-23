Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hartlepool’s Labour and Conservative candidates have set out their stalls after the Prime Minister announced the general election.

Sitting Tory MP Jill Mortimer, who was elected in a 2021 by-election, has confirmed she will defend her seat when the nation goes to the polls on Thursday, July 4.

She says during her time in office, almost £100 million investment has been secured for Hartlepool.

Labour’s candidate Jonathan Brash has kicked off his campaign setting out his and the party's priorities for change.

Jill Mortimer and Jonathan Brash have been speaking after the general election was called.

Mr Brash said Labour would get the NHS back on its feet including delivering more appointments, and bring services back to Hartlepool’s hospital.

He added it would secure new nuclear power generation and bring new industry and jobs to the town.

Speaking after Wednesday's announcement, Mrs Mortimer said: "Three years ago, in 2021, I was elected in a by-election. I was elected on honest commitments to the hard-working people of Hartlepool.

"I said I would improve job opportunity and job security, after Labour left 7.9% of people claiming unemployment benefits across the town.

Hartlepool Labour candidate Jonathan Brash with wife Pamela and their two children on the Headland.

"I’ve since secured £25 million for training academies, secured a future for our Nuclear Power Plant and brought new opportunities for our young people at home, with a Film and TV Production Village.

"After Labour sold the land Hartlepool Hospital is built on, I made a commitment to ensure anyone who required care here could receive it.

"Within the last three years we’ve returned many services, including a maternity ward, and secured £13 million to futureproof.

"In only three years almost £100 million funding has been pumped into the town. Hotspot policing has made the town safer.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer outside her office.

"A new platform at Hartlepool Station will make commuting to Darlington possible again. The amount of people claiming unemployment benefits is down. Child poverty is down year on year.

"Labour makes no promises to the people of Hartlepool. I will stand for re-election as I cannot sit by and watch as our hard work and positive progress is lost."

Starting his campaign, Mr Brash also pledged to get tough on criminals by targeting off road bikes and put more police on the streets.

He said: “I am proud to launch my campaign to be the next Labour MP for Hartlepool. I grew up here, met my wife here and we are raising our young family here.

"Hartlepool's future is my children's future, I'll fight every day for our town.

"I know that our community deserves better than the past 14 years of Tory decline.”

Mr Brash added: “Over the next few weeks, I will set out my plans to change Hartlepool.

"To secure new industry and jobs that builds on our heritage and makes us the beating heart of the British economy once more. Return services to our hospital and get the NHS back on its feet.

“Tackling the scourge of off-road bikes and criminal gangs. Supporting our schools and colleges to give our children the best start in life. These are our priorities.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer added: “This is a chance to change Hartlepool with Labour.

“Over the course of the last four years, we have changed the Labour Party and returned it once more to the service of working people.