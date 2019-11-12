Hartlepool Labour MP Mike Hill who is standing for re-election in the General Election and Tees Valley Combined Authority candidate Jesse Jo Jacobs.

Mr Hill officially launched his campaign for re-election as Labour MP for the town in front of supporters at a rally on Saturday.

He said only Labour could beat the Tories

In a speech he criticised the current Tory Government for austerity measures they had imposed on Hartlepool, which he said had damaged public services and local communities in the town.

Mr Hill said: “This election is the most important for a generation and is about the future we want for our town and country as a whole.

“The only question voters should ask is, can we afford five more years of the Tories?

“Five more years of growing poverty for children and pensioners. Five more years of cuts to vital public services.

“Five more years increasing crime and antisocial behaviour.

“Only Labour will stand up for our nurses, our teachers, our public sector workers, our small businesses, our pensioners, our families.

“Only Labour can beat the Tories and bring hope and prosperity to Hartlepool.”

Mr Hill, a former Unison union official, was elected in 2017 with a majority of 7,650.

Candidates confirmed so far for the poll on Thursday, December 12, are Andy Hagon for The Liberal Democrats and Richard Tice for The Brexit Party.

Mr Hill said the focus of his campaign is to fight for a more prosperous town.

He added: “Hartlepool is my home. I’ve raised my family here and I love this town.

“I will fight every day to secure a better future for all our residents.

“Together we can take Hartlepool forward.”

He was joined at the rally by Labour’s Jesse Jo Jacobs who is running to be Tees Valley Combined Authority Mayor next year.

They highlighted some of the major challenges facing Hartlepool, including cuts to school funding, police, more than 7,000 Hartlepool children in poverty, more than 5,000 households in fuel poverty and what they called the threat of Tory privatisation of the NHS.