Burn Valley ward councillor Jonathan Brash says he will seek Labour’s nomination after gaining local support including from a number of unions.

Cllr Brash announced on social media: “I believe in public service and that we have a duty to give back to our community.

"That is why, following conversations with Labour Party members, local residents, and with the nominations of the unions GMB, Usdaw and Community, I am proud to announce my intention to seek Labour’s nomination to run for MP of my hometown.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burn Valley Councillor Jonathan Brash.

Cllr Brash says Hartlepool is facing challenges “like never before” adding: “We need investment and jobs, action to make our communities safer and more support for our schools, colleges and other public services.

“I have served our town as a councillor for over a decade and now I want to serve you as our MP."

He said he has the experience and ability to make Hartlepool better for all who live here and said: “I am ready for the challenge and to fight for our town.

“I grew up in Hartlepool. I live in Hartlepool. I will stand up for Hartlepool.”

Cllr Brash has criticised Mrs Mortimer as being a “part time MP”, something she rebutted when she spoke to the Mail on her first anniversary last month.