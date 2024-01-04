A Hartlepool Labour councillor has apologised and said he "fully accepts responsibility" for his actions after being caught speeding.

Manor House Ward councillor Ben Clayton.

Councillor Ben Clayton, Manor House ward representative on Hartlepool Borough Council, was convicted of the offence last month at Teesside Magistrates Court.

The 38-year-old, of Swalebrooke Avenue, Hartlepool, admitted speeding in Blakelock Road on March 3 last year exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

He received three penalty points on his licence and was ordered to pay a £100 fine, £40 victim surcharge and £200 prosecution costs.

Speaking this week, Cllr Clayton said: “I exceeded the speed limit due to a momentary lapse in concentration, a mistake all drivers have made at one point or another. I regret this immensely.

“I fully accept responsibility for my actions, and will be more diligent in the future.

“I would like to apologise to anyone adversely affected by speeding within the borough and assure my residents that it is an issue I take very seriously.”

He also thanked Cleveland Police for the “excellent job they do enforcing speed limits within the borough to improve road safety.”

Cllr Clayton explained he “became aware” of his speeding offence in April and was sent a fixed penalty notice to return.

He continued: “I returned the notice, admittedly late which I fully accept was an error on my part, and heard nothing further until September 2023 when a court summons arrived.

“I subsequently attended court and was convicted of speeding in December 2023.”