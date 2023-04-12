News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool local elections: What you need to know to be able to vote on May 4

Residents in Hartlepool do not have long left to make sure they are ready to vote ahead of May's council elections.

By Nic Marko
Published 12th Apr 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 10:45 BST
Last year's Hartleool election count.Last year's Hartleool election count.
On Thursday, May 4, people in the town will go to the polls to have their say on who represents them on Hartlepool Borough Council, with one councillor being elected in each of the area’s 12 wards.

Residents who have not registered to vote at their current address need to make sure they are signed up to do so by the deadline of midnight on Monday, April 17.

This can be done online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

Hartlepool Civic Centre.Hartlepool Civic Centre.
Those intending to vote at polling stations also need to show photo ID – a new requirement introduced as part of the UK Government’s Elections Act passed last year.

Accepted forms of photo identification include a passport, driving licence, older person’s bus pass, a card with the PASS hologram, a biometric immigration document or a national identity card issued by an EEA state.

Those that do not have eligible ID can apply for a free ‘voter authority certificate’ at gov.uk/applyforphotoidtovote or by completing a paper form before 5pm on April 25.

The full list of accepted ID is available on the Electoral Commission’s website, along with more information about the new requirement and details of how to apply for the free ID, at electoralcommission.org.uk/voterID.

Anyone who does not want to show ID in a polling station can apply for a postal vote before the deadline of 5pm on Tuesday, April 18.

Residents can also vote via proxy, with the deadline for new applications 5pm on Tuesday, April 25.

For more information contact the council’s elections team on 01429 523088.

