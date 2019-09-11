Hartlepool Mail readers say Boris Johnson was WRONG to prorogue Parliament
Hartlepool Mail readers have said Prime Minister Boris Johnson was WRONG to shut down Parliament.
The Government officially shut down Parliament on Monday night for five weeks, with MPs not due back until October, barely a fortnight before Britain is due to leave the EU.
Opposition MPs claim the move is intended to stifle debate and opposition to a no-deal Brexit.
Our on-line poll asked: “Do you agree with Parliament being prorogued for five weeks?”
Almost 750 people took part and the vote was split 48 for, 52 against – the same margin by which Leave won the Brexit vote three years ago.
Comments on our Facebook page were split.
Steve Gibbon was all in favour: “If Parliament was still sitting what would it achieve in five weeks when it's achieved very little in the last three and a half years?” he asked.
“Even another extension will just be another time wasting exercise.
"Sooner we leave the better."
But Michael Rennie replied: “Parliament isn't just about Brexit, what about everything else going on in the world?” while Joey Gee said: “Boris is doing the same thing as May. He's trying to run down the clock to force through a Brexit that no one wants.
Mark Newton said he thought the majority would be happy with with the PM’s actions, but Joanne Potts argued “It sets a dangerous precedent.”
Terry Hegarty asked: “How does a prime minister misusing power give the uk “back” its sovereignty? The fact that folks think this is ok is utterly terrifying. I’m at a loss to understand how people cannot see this for what it is. Parliamentary recess should have been cancelled over the summer, conferences cancelled and parliament should be sitting round the click to solve this. Instead the PM and his advisers shut parliament.”
Andy Hagon said: “Boris can't win a vote in Parliament so he tries to silence it,” but Graeme Scott said: “900 days of debate and still dithering Bojo was quite right to do what he did, while Bernie Horsfield had the ultime answer: “Get Guy Fawkes back.”