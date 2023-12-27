A convenience store is applying to council bosses to extend the hours it can sell alcohol.

Morrisons Daily, in Brierton Lane, Hartlepool, has submitted a premises licence variation application to Hartlepool Borough Council.

It is seeking permission to extend start time it can supply alcohol to 6am, delete non standard timings from the licence covering Christmas and Good Friday, and add new conditions to the licence.

The application by Alliance Property Holdings wishes to amend the time it can sell alcohol, for consumption off the premises, to be in line with the shop’s opening hours.

Morrisons Daily in Brierton Lane, Hartlepool. (Photo: Google)

They are 6am to 11pm Monday to Saturdays, and 6am to 10.30pm on Sundays.

Steps the applicant says it will take to promote the council’s licensing objectives include all staff that sell alcohol receiving suitable training, including refresher training, in relation to the Challenge 25 proof of age scheme.