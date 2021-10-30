Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer moves into new town office - here's how constituents can contact her
Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has moved into her new office and is now open to the public.
Following the completion of works the office in Scarborough Street is open to people five days a week.
Jill said: “Myself and my team have been dealing with casework and other enquiries since the day after the by-election, but it has taken a little while till we have been able to get the constituency office open.
"The surgeries by appointment will continue to take place at the Civic Centre as was the custom of some of my predecessors."
Jill has vowed to continue holding surgeries with constituents following the recent tragic murder of fellow Conservative MP David Amess in Essex.
She can be contacted at 4 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, TS24 7DA, open Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm.
By phone people can call (01429) 226457 or at Westminster on 0207 2193000.
Alternatively, email: [email protected]