Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer moves into new town office - here's how constituents can contact her

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has moved into her new office and is now open to the public.

By Mark Payne
Saturday, 30th October 2021, 1:13 pm

Following the completion of works the office in Scarborough Street is open to people five days a week.

Jill said: “Myself and my team have been dealing with casework and other enquiries since the day after the by-election, but it has taken a little while till we have been able to get the constituency office open.

"The surgeries by appointment will continue to take place at the Civic Centre as was the custom of some of my predecessors."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer in her new office in Scarborough Street.

Jill has vowed to continue holding surgeries with constituents following the recent tragic murder of fellow Conservative MP David Amess in Essex.

She can be contacted at 4 Scarborough Street, Hartlepool, TS24 7DA, open Monday to Friday from 10am-4pm.

By phone people can call (01429) 226457 or at Westminster on 0207 2193000.

Alternatively, email: [email protected]

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.

The Hartlepool Mail has been in town since 1877, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

Jill MortimerHartlepoolEssexHartlepool Mail