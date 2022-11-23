For the first time ever, Members of Parliament will be able to claim Christmas party items for staff gatherings on their expenses, including festive decorations, food and drink – although not alcohol.

This is according to guidance from the Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (IPSA).

Yet Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has hit out at the move and said she will not be claiming such expenses.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer will not claims the cost of a Christmas party for staff on expenses.

She said: “I can’t understand why anyone would claim for these items at the best of times, let alone when everyone is feeling the pinch of the rising cost of living and I wouldn’t dream of making such claims.”

Mrs Mortimer was elected as Hartlepool MP 18 months ago with a majority of almost 7,000, marking the first time the Conservatives held the position in 57 years.

IPSA has reminded MPs that their claims “should represent value for money, especially in the current economic climate.”

However, the authority has been criticised by MPs across the political divide regionally and nationally for making the announcement while voters are struggling with a cost of living crisis and rising bills.

As well as food and non-alcoholic drinks for staff festive parties, decorations such as tinsel and Christmas trees are other items which could be claimed for.

The information from IPSA comes as part of answers to frequently asked questions about what MPs can claim on their expenses.