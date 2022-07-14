Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer reveals who she is backing to be next Prime Minister and why

Mrs Mortimer believes Penny Mordaunt “has what it takes to lead our great country out of these stormy water and into a bright future”.

Writing in this week’s Hartlepool Mail, she says: “The next Prime Minister must be someone who loves their country, lives and breathes public service, and wants to spread opportunity far and wide to all our communities.

"And that’s why I’m backing Penny Mordaunt.

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer.

“A Royal Navy reservist with experience commanding a warship, I am convinced that Penny has what it takes to lead our great country out of these stormy waters and into a bright future.

"Penny knows that leadership is not just one man or woman at the top but the whole team pulling together in the national interest.

"I completely agree with Penny that leadership needs to be a lot less about the leader and a lot more about the ship.

Conservative leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt at the launch of her bid to become the next Prime Minister .

“Most importantly, I know that levelling up will remain a key pledge of Penny’s government.

"Her love of country means she wants to see every single part of our nation thrive. In particular those kind and decent communities like Hartlepool that for too long had been forgotten.”

Trade minister and Portsmouth North MP Ms Mordaunt, 49, is one of six candidates vying to succeed Boris Johnson by September.

Discussing Mr Johnson in her latest column, Mrs Mortimer wrote: “ I was loyal not just to the man himself but also to the vision he represented.

"A vision of levelling up and restoring pride to Hartlepool after years of indifference and neglect.”