Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer submits a letter of no confidence in Liz Truss

Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has said the ‘deteriorating situation’ on Wednesday left her no choice but to submit a letter of no confidence in the PM.

By Pamela Bilalova
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2022, 1:28pm

In a statement posted on social media, Mrs Mortimer said: “Yesterday, I tried to get called in PMQs to ask Liz Truss for an assurance of support for our Town and our promises.

“Sadly I was not called and the deteriorating situation throughout the day left me with no choice but to submit a Letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister to Sir Graham Brady.”

The letter reads: “Dear Sir Graham,

Hartlepool MP Has submitted a letter of no confidence in the PM.

"It is with deep regret I write to inform you that I have no confidence in the competence of the current Prim Minister Liz Truss.

"I would therefore have to add my support to the call for a vote of no confidence.”

