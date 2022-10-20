Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer submits a letter of no confidence in Liz Truss
Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer has said the ‘deteriorating situation’ on Wednesday left her no choice but to submit a letter of no confidence in the PM.
In a statement posted on social media, Mrs Mortimer said: “Yesterday, I tried to get called in PMQs to ask Liz Truss for an assurance of support for our Town and our promises.
“Sadly I was not called and the deteriorating situation throughout the day left me with no choice but to submit a Letter of no confidence in the Prime Minister to Sir Graham Brady.”
The letter reads: “Dear Sir Graham,
"It is with deep regret I write to inform you that I have no confidence in the competence of the current Prim Minister Liz Truss.
"I would therefore have to add my support to the call for a vote of no confidence.”