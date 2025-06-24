Hartlepool's MP has hailed new funding plans from the Government as a “landmark breakthrough in the campaign to finally deliver fairness" and a boost to his bid to deliver council tax changes.

Since being elected as MP, Labour’s Jonathan Brash has taken various steps to highlight the “deep unfairness” of the current council tax system and demand changes.

This has included convening the first all-party parliamentary group on council tax reform, having meetings with ministers and collecting hundreds of signatures as part of a petition.

Mr Brash has now praised changes included in the new Fair Funding Review 2.0, which feature a “drive to shift funding away from affluent southern councils and towards towns with greater need and less ability to raise income through council tax” such as Hartlepool.

Jim McMahon MP, Minister for Local Government and Jonathan Brash, Hartlepool MP. Pic via Jonathan Brash.

It also includes a modernisation of the council tax system, including reforms to payment arrangements and enforcement, with a focus on fairness and supporting vulnerable households.

Mr Brash said Hartlepool “was staring down the barrel” when he was elected last July after the Conservatives “slashed” the borough council’s budget over the previous 10 years.

He added: “I have been determined to fix the broken system at its root. I’ve used every lever I could find to get this issue on the national agenda.

“I’ve never stopped fighting for Hartlepool and now we are finally seeing the results.

“This is the start of a transformation. This funding review is a lifeline and I will keep fighting to make sure it delivers everything our town needs and deserves.”

Hartlepool Borough Council’s ruling Labour group has already announced that council tax is to be frozen for 2026-27.

The reforms, announced as part of the Government’s Spending Review, represent the “biggest shake-up of local government funding in over a decade”, according to Labour chiefs.

The changes are now out for consultation and will be rolled out over three years starting in 2026–27.

Transitional support will be in place to help ensure no local authority is left behind.

Mr Brash continued: “There is still more to do but for the first time in years, we’re on the front foot.

“The voices of towns like Hartlepool are finally being heard.”