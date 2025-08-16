Hartlepool Labour MP Jonathan Brash.

Labour has a plan to deport foreign criminals – saving taxpayers £600 million a year.

For months I’ve been banging the drum for one simple, common-sense policy – deport every foreign criminal. No excuses. No loopholes. No more endless appeals.

If you come here, abuse our hospitality and break our laws, you’re out.

Now the Government is doing exactly what I called for.

Under tough new powers, any foreign national given a custodial sentence in England or Wales will be put on the next flight home – and banned from ever returning.

This is about putting the British public first and protecting law-abiding citizens from those who think our generosity is a weakness.

Right now, 12% of our prison population are foreign offenders.

Each one costs you, the taxpayer, to keep them behind bars.

That’s nearly £600 million every year that could be spent on our NHS, schools, policing and public services instead of funding “free bed and board” for criminals from abroad.

This is not just about saving money. It’s about sending the clearest possible message: break our laws and you will be sent packing.

When I spoke in Parliament a few months ago, I said three things had to happen:

Strike a returns deal so illegal Channel crossers go straight back;

Deport every foreign criminal;

Stop the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) blocking the will of the British people.

Labour are now doing all three. That’s action, not talk. Graft, not gimmicks. Solutions, not slogans.

Hartlepool people are fair-minded and welcoming.

We are proud to offer a home to those who work hard, contribute and respect our way of life.

But we will not tolerate those who come here to take advantage, commit crime and make our streets less safe.

This is a victory for common sense. It’s a victory for every law-abiding family who’s fed up of seeing justice delayed and taxpayers’ money wasted. And it’s a victory for the principle that our hospitality is not a free pass to break the rules.

The message is now crystal clear: if you’re a foreign national who abuses Britain’s generosity, your stay will be short – and your return ticket is already booked.

We are putting British citizens first.