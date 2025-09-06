This Sunday – you may be reading this after the event – I’ll be on the start line of the Great North Run, pounding the roads from Newcastle to South Shields.

But I won’t just be running for myself, I’ll be running for Hartlepool and for an organisation that represents the very best of our town: Families First North East.

Families First has been a lifeline to so many young people and families, a charity that I’ve been proud to represent as a trustee and now patron for nearly 20 years.

It provides practical help, guidance and opportunities, but, more than that, it gives hope.

I will join an estimated 60,000 runners in the 2025 Great North Run.

In a world that often tells children what they can’t do, Families First is there to show them what they can. It is proof that with the right support, every child can have the brightest possible future.

This is my fourth time doing the Great North Run, but the first in my 40s.

Getting ready for 13.1 miles has been tough. The early morning runs, the aches and the temptation to skip a session, training has tested me.

But the challenge of running feels small compared with the challenges Families First helps families face every day. That thought has kept me going.

And then, just when I needed an extra boost, something amazing happened.

Out of the blue, Hartlepool legend Jeff Stelling gave me a shout-out and made a generous donation.

Jeff has always flown the flag for our town, but his support here was more than just kind, it was a reminder of what makes Hartlepool so special.

When it matters, we pull together.

Because the truth is, Families First is just one of countless organisations in Hartlepool that quietly change lives.

From community organisations to youth groups, sports clubs to health charities, this town is full of people who give their time and energy to make a difference.

Too often, Hartlepool is talked down by people who don’t understand it.

But those of us who live here know the truth: this is a town of resilience, generosity and pride.

Running the Great North Run is my way of celebrating that spirit and, I hope, raising a little money to keep it alive.

So if you can, please follow Jeff’s lead and support Families First.