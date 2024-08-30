Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes: 'Labour is fixing the foundations of growth'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I'm sure, like me, you remember standing on your doorstep during those dark months of the Covid pandemic, applauding our NHS staff for their heroic efforts in navigating our country through an unprecedented crisis.

I’m certain you’ve also stood in silence on Remembrance Sunday, honouring the bravery, heroism, and sacrifice of our armed forces.

And I know you have felt immense gratitude for the brilliant teachers in our schools and colleges, who have tirelessly supported our children in realising their dreams.

The people of Hartlepool rightfully honour our nurses, doctors, armed forces personnel, teachers, and other public sector workers for the incredible contributions they make to our society.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash says the new Government is committed to "delivering economic growth that benefits everyone".

This appreciation stands in stark contrast to the disrespect they have faced from the Conservative Party over the past 14 years, with real-term pay cuts inflicted year after year.

Let’s examine the evidence.

According to the Royal College of Nurses, a typical, experienced nurse has seen their pay cut in real terms by 25% since 2010.

The British Medical Association (BMA) reports that junior doctors have experienced a 26% real-term pay reduction.

Teachers have faced a 9% pay cut while armed forces personnel have seen a 10% reduction.

Our police officers have experienced a 17% pay cut and firefighters have faced a 12% decrease.

This pattern reflects a deliberate policy by a disconnected elite to undermine the very individuals who keep us safe, care for our health and equip us with the skills necessary to succeed.

It’s no wonder so many professionals are leaving their fields.

The new Labour Government's decision to begin reversing this trend with appropriate pay awards for the public sector is a crucial step in restoring balance.

We cannot grow our economy without a functioning health service, safe streets, or effective education.

The notion perpetuated by the Conservatives that there is a divide between the public and private sectors overlooks the reality that they are interdependent.

By strengthening our public sector - ensuring that health, education, and public safety are on solid ground - we can foster growth across all sectors of our country.

Let us not be swayed by right-wing rhetoric that seeks to divide us. Labour is committed to delivering economic growth that benefits everyone. These are the first crucial steps.