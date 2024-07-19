Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes: 'My unwavering commitment to Hartlepool people'

To be elected as the Member of Parliament for my hometown is an immense honour and one that I accept with profound gratitude and an unwavering commitment to Hartlepool people.

This place is more than just a constituency; it is a community built on resilience, shared values, and a deep sense of identity.

The faith that voters have placed in me is not something I take lightly. It is a call to action, a mandate to represent and champion the interests of every resident, from every community in our town.

Hartlepool has a rich history of industry and innovation. We used to be an unstoppable driving force behind the British economy.

New Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash at the General Election count with former MP Jill Mortimer in the background.

It is this proud heritage that must be the blueprint for the bright future we want to build, one where good, well paid jobs return. It will be my duty to speak up for Hartlepool so that we harness that potential to secure prosperity for our town.

I know that many of you reading this will roll your eyes and think “we’ve heard it all before”, “you’re all the same”, “nothing ever changes”.

I heard these sentiments countless times on doorsteps throughout the campaign. I heard the frustration that exists with the state of our town, the anger at the things that have been taken from us and the complete loss of trust in politics and politicians to do anything about it.

I get it. Things have to change.

My commitment to you is simple; I will listen, I will be present, and I will work tirelessly every day on your behalf.

My first days in office have been a whirlwind but, already, I’ve engaged government ministers on new nuclear for Hartlepool, council funding, supporting our FE college and dealing with off-road bikes.

The journey ahead is filled with challenges, change is difficult, rebuilding what has been broken over the last 14 years is not going to be easy.

The victory at the general election does not belong to me; it belongs to all of us who call Hartlepool home. Together, we can build a brighter, more prosperous Hartlepool, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive.

Thank you for the trust and support you have placed in me. I will work every day to repay it.