Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash writes: 'Our priority must always be the defence of our country'
Talking to these inspirational people was a timely reminder of our fundamental obligation to stand up for our service personnel and veterans.
That is why I was so proud to support the largest pay award for our armed forces in 22 years, welcome the millions being made available for veterans’ housing and vote for the first ever Armed Forces Commissioner, an independent voice for our brave men and women who will hold ministers to account.
Last week we went further.
Our Armed Forces were “hollowed out and underfunded” under the Conservatives, as admitted by Ben Wallace, their longest-serving Defence Secretary.
In their first five years, they slashed defence spending by 20%.
When Labour last left office, we spent 2.5% of GDP on defence, had 100,000 full-time troops, and service life satisfaction exceeded 60%.
The Tories left us with just over 70,000 troops and a retention crisis caused by years of neglect.
We are at a once-in-a-generation moment for our security.
Russian aggression in Ukraine, global instability, climate change, and rapid technological change have created an increasingly volatile landscape. Theatres of conflict are interconnected, and adversaries are collaborating.
Protecting Ukraine’s sovereignty is crucial for European security.
Labour has always stood up for Britain’s safety.
Our predecessors stood with Churchill, created NATO and won the peace.
Now, we will rise to this challenge, ensuring our security at home and strength abroad.
As a leading European power, the UK must uphold continental security.
That is why this Labour Government will increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027, aiming for 3% in the next Parliament.
This marks the biggest sustained boost to defence spending since the Cold War.
This Government will make defence an engine for economic growth, directing more investment into British industry, jobs, and skills, with targeted support for SMEs.
The increase in defence spending will be funded by a necessary reduction in overseas aid.
This is a difficult choice but our priority must always be the defence of our country.
