If you live in Hartlepool, you can’t fail to have noticed – we have a serious problem with crime and antisocial behaviour.

Whether it’s abusive and threatening behaviour at the ramp in our town centre, the off-road bikes terrorising our communities or the shoplifting that’s completely out of control, we have a serious problem and people are rightly demanding action.

During the recent election campaign and almost every day of the three weeks I’ve been in office, constituents have repeatedly raised concerns about the safety of themselves and their families.

I spoke to one lady who told me that, as a shop worker, she felt scared to go to work, parents who said they wouldn’t take their children to the town centre and a grandma fearful that an off road bike would knock her down.

Indeed, I had my own run-in with off-road bikes during the election campaign. Knocking on doors in the Burn Valley ward we were accosted by two lads, wearing balaclavas, hurling abuse and trying to intimidate us. Our streets should not be governed by the antisocial minority who seek to ruin the lives of the law abiding majority.

So, we need action. That’s why, as chair of the Safer Hartlepool Partnership, I’ve prioritised off-road bikes and dealing with the issues at the ramp and will be meeting with police to discuss options in the coming weeks.

I can confirm that I’ve already written to our Home Secretary and will continue to raise the urgent need to make Hartlepool’s streets safe with Government ministers.

We need a return to real community policing, with bobbies back on the beat. We need new powers to seize and destroy the bikes. We need tougher sentences and more prison places to ensure real consequences for criminal behaviour.

But, critically, we also have to tackle the root causes. Investing in youth services, better mental health support and an end to the poverty that blights our society are all necessary as part of a long term plan.

These are measures being put forward by the new Labour Government and, as MP, I’m working to ensure they create maximum benefit for Hartlepool to make our streets safe.