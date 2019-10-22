Hartlepool MP Mike Hill.

He had the whip withdrawn and his party membership suspended around a month ago after reports that he made unwanted advances to a woman who worked in the House of Commons.

Mr Hill completely rejected any allegation of wrongdoing, and today has announced his reinstatement as a Labour MP.

It is understood the complainant has asked the party not to investigate her complaint. Under Labour’s procedures, the party cannot investigate any such allegation without the complainant’s agreement and involvement.

Mr Hill told of the difficult time that his suspension caused for him, his family and staff.

But he said he had been boosted by many messages of support and pledged to continue to fight for Hartlepool in Parliament.

Mr Hill said: “I was informed early last week that I have been reinstated to the Labour Party and to the Labour Whip. I am pleased that I have been reinstated after what has been a very difficult time for my family, my staff and myself.

“I would like to thank the people of Hartlepool especially for the support they have shown me and for the personal messages I’ve received.

“I would also like to thank friends and colleagues from across the Labour movement for their help and support throughout my suspension.

“I truly have been humbled by the support from constituents in particular which makes me all the prouder to wear the town badge once again in Parliament.”

Mr Hill said he refused to wear the lapel badge with the town crest on, given to him by former Hartlepool deputy mayor Councillor Rob Cook, until his name had been cleared.

He added: “The Labour Party acted as they should do in these instances in order to ensure that all protocols are followed properly and to protect the safety of all those involved and I would like to thank the party for their help and support throughout the process.