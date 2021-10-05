Thirteen members of the Hartlepool Women Against State Pension Injustice (WASPI) Supporters Group met up with fellow demonstrators from across the country to keep their campaign in the Government’s mind.

The WASPI Campaign is calling for action by the Government for women born in the 1950s who have been affected by changes to increase the state pension age in line with men.

They agree with equalisation but say the changes were implemented in a way that gave women no time to make alternative plans and they were not properly informed.

Hartlepool pension campaigners in Manchester with the city's mayor, Andy Burnham, second right.

More than 5,000 women in Hartlepool alone are said to have been left financially worse off.

Campaigners in Manchester demonstrated with banners outside the Conservative conference venue on Monday.

Barbara Crossman, 65, a co-ordinator of the Hartlepool supporters group with Lynne Taylor, said: “We’re getting older and people are dying so we need a fast, fair compensation package putting together quickly.

"We were outside the conference letting them know. We got a lot of attention.

Members of the Hartlepool WASPI Supporters Group demonstrating in Manchester.

"Apparently, we were singing so loudly they heard us in the conference.”

The WASPI Campaign, which started in 2015, is asking for a non means tested ‘bridging’ pension to provide women with an income until they reach the state pension age and recompense for losses for women who have already reached it.

Prior to demonstrating at the conference venue, WASPI campaigners including the Hartlepool contingent, held a silent vigil at the statue of Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst in Manchester city centre.

Barbara said: “It was for all the ladies who have died while waiting for their pensions – 60 women a day.”

They received support from the Mayor of Manchester Andy Burnham who posed for pictures with the group.

In July, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) said the Department of Work and Pensions was guilty of maladministration from 2004 onwards when it failed to contact 1950s born women in person to inform them of the changes to their state pension age.

WASPI is now waiting for the Ombudsman to conclude the second stage of his investigation to determine if there has been injustice and make any recommendation for remedy.

