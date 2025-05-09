Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A convenience store is to have its licence reviewed following concerns around illicit vapes and underage cigarette sales.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s trading standards chiefs have raised worries around Headland Local Shop, at 31 Northgate, following an operation to identify premises selling age-restricted products to children.

This involved two 14-year-old volunteers covertly entering under the supervision of officers and attempting to buy such goods.

In December 2024 the volunteers visited the Headland Local Shop and were sold a packet of 20 cigarettes and a packet of cigarette papers, according to a report from trading standards officers.

Headland Local Shop, Hartlepool. Pic Via Google Maps.

It noted the staff member at the store asked for identification but “then served him anyway after the volunteer advised they didn’t have any”.

According to the council licence review application, officers attended the premises three days later to obtain a copy of the CCTV showing the sale and seized “270 illegal vapes on open display behind the counter”.

They noted premises licence holder Sangarapillai Nagenthiran was not present and council officers visited on several more occasions to attempt to get a copy of the CCTV footage.

Although they were able to view it on one visit, staff in attendance “did not know how to download the footage so it could be retrieved by the officers”.

The review application from trading standards chiefs noted “numerous requests” for this were unsuccessfully made within the 31-day period which the footage must be kept for under its licence.

Mr Nagenthiran later attended Hartlepool Civic Centre for an interview in January 2025 although “it was clear to officers he could not speak the English language adequately to be interviewed under caution”.

Council documents noted a Tamil interpreter was subsequently arranged at the authority’s expense until he cancelled on the day and the interview had to be completed by letter.

Mr Nagenthiran insisted the request for footage was “out of time”.

In relation to the vapes, he stated they were “delivered by a supplier whose details were to be given on following visit”.

He also stated he “purchases them from cash and carries only”, although no name or address was provided for any cash and carry.