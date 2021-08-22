Hartlepool voters urged to have their say on council's Member Champions

Member Champions are councillors who – in addition to their usual duties – raise the profile of a specific issue, including promoting the Council’s work on that issue and encouraging communication and positive action.

Hartlepool Borough Council currently has 10 Member Champions, two of which are required by the Council’s Armed Forces Covenant: the Armed Forces’ Champion and the Veterans’ Champion.

The other eight are optional roles and are currently: Heritage Champion; Mental Health Champion; Older Persons’ Champion; Children-in-Care Champion; Refugee Champion; Anti-Social Behaviour Champion; Animal Rights Champion and Community Wealth Building Champion.

Voters are being urged to have their say on which issues the council's Member Champions should prioritise.

The consultation is being carried out by the Council’s Constitution Committee, chaired by council leader Cllr Shane Moore.

He urged people to have their say, and said: “The Member Champions do a lot of very good work but it’s important to ensure that those roles continue to reflect the needs of local people and the issues which matter to them, which is why we are asking people to take part in the survey.

“We’d like to know which of the optional Member Champion roles people think we should keep and whether there are any other priority issues which people feel would benefit from having a Member Champion role created for them.”

Hartlepool Borough Council leader Cllr Shane Moore.

To take part in the survey go to the Council’s new consultation website at yoursay.hartlepool.gov.uk where you will also find details of other current Council consultations.

The closing date for the Member Champion survey is Wednesday, September 22.

