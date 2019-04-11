Here's what's happening next with Brexit as EU grants Theresa May six more months to work on deal

After a second extension to the Article 50 Brexit process, what happens next?

The remaining EU nations have offered Prime Minister Theresa May a further six months to ratify or rethink her withdrawal deal.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said she still wants the UK to leave the EU as soon as possible. Picture: PA.

European Council president Donald Tusk said that the extension is "flexible" but still offers enough time to find "the best possible solution".

Mrs May said she still wanted to leave the EU "as soon as possible".

Here is what happens next, as things stand.

- Thursday April 11

Theresa May makes a statement on the deal to the House of Commons. Talks on a compromise way forward continue at official level between the Government and Labour. Parliament breaks up for its Easter break a week late.

- Friday April 12

The second scheduled date for Brexit passes without the UK leaving the European Union. Further cross-party talks are expected to be scheduled during the truncated Easter break.

- Tuesday April 23

Parliament returns after Easter with time running out for a possible fourth Commons vote on Mrs May's Withdrawal Agreement. Approval and ratification of the deal at any point over the coming months would allow the UK to leave immediately.

- Thursday May 2

Elections in English and Northern Irish local councils will give voters an opportunity to pass judgment on politicians' handling of the Brexit process.

- Thursday May 23

European Parliament elections take place across Britain unless MPs have previously ratified the Withdrawal Agreement.

- Wednesday June 1

Automatic departure without a deal if the UK has not taken part in the European elections.

- Thursday June 20

At the scheduled Brussels summit of the European Council, leaders of the 27 remaining member states will "review" progress towards Brexit.

- Sunday June 23

Third anniversary of the EU referendum.

- Tuesday July 2

First session of the new European Parliament.

- Saturday September 21

Labour's annual conference in Brighton may be the focus of renewed demands for a second referendum on Brexit.

- Sunday September 29

If she is still Conservative leader and the UK is still in the EU, Mrs May is likely to face anger from Tory activists at the party's annual conference in Manchester.

- Thursday October 31

Final deadline for the UK to leave the EU at 11pm, with or without a deal - unless another extension has been agreed. Final day in office of European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker.

- Friday November 1

First day of the new European Commission's term in office.