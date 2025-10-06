A licensing bid has been lodged seeking to allow a town centre supermarket to sell alcohol.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been submitted to Hartlepool Borough Council licensing department by bosses at Heron Foods for their store in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre.

The licensing proposals would allow the shop to add alcohol to its product offer and sell it during its opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application stresses numerous measures would be in place to ensure the store complies with licensing objectives and to ensure no issues arise.

This includes having a thorough CCTV system in place and a Challenge 25 policy, while all staff would receive training on the Licensing Act 2003, which would be refreshed at regular intervals

Meanwhile, an incident report register will be maintained on the premises to “record incidents such as anti-social behaviour admissions, refusals and ejections from the premises.”

The application states they want the premises licence to start from Wednesday, October 22.

For the latest public notices from your area, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/.